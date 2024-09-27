Even MAGAs like Graham and Greene don’t like Laura Loomer

OK, so let me see if I have this right: Disgraced former president Donald Trump hates Taylor Swift, one of the most beloved people in the country.

Swift, as I am sure you know, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. So now Trump has declared publicly on Truth Social that he hates her.

It would be funny if, you know, this man wasn’t in a tight race for president and if so many of his supporters weren’t violent psychopaths.

But who needs Taylor Swift when you’ve got Laura Loomer?

If you’re asking, “Who is Laura Loomer?” then congratulations. That is the correct answer. Because if no one knew her, we’d all be better off.

Alas, that is no longer possible. Now that Loomer is apparently Trump’s new BFF, it’s kind of important to expose what a vile person she is.

In 2020, Loomer ran for Congress as a Republican in Florida and lost to her Democratic opponent, Lois Frankel. She ran for office again in 2022 and was defeated in the primary but has never conceded the race, claiming it was stolen.

Since then, she’s basically been a professional shit-stirrer. She’s a conspiracy theorist, racist, Islamophobe and homophobe.

One of Loomer’s pet conspiracies is that Sept. 11 was “an inside job.” So, guess who Trump brought as his date to the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

Yep. Loomer.

He also took her with him to the Sept. 10 debate against Harris. The fact that Loomer apparently has unfettered access to Trump is making Republicans nervous. Because even Republicans don’t like her, including Trump sycophants like Sen. Lindsay Graham and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loomer recently posted on social media that a President Harris White House “will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.” [sic]

Greene responded via an NBC report with, “This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”

And she’s right! At least, she’s right that it shouldn’t be tolerated. But it sure does represent Trump and his MAGA Republican Party.

Sen. Graham called Loomer’s racist post “abhorrent” and essentially said that Trump should distance himself from her.

Loomer, who has called the United States “a giant, third world shit hole,” responded on X by calling Graham “disloyal to Trump and the American people.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“When is Lindsay coming out of the closet? We all know you’re Gay, Lindsey,” Loomer continued on X. “And that’s ok. It’s ok. It’s 2024. There’s nothing wrong with Gay people. I like men too. You and I have something in common we can bond over. Just be honest about it. Nobody is going to judge you for being open about who you are.”

This is coming from a woman who isn’t exactly an LGBTQ ally, to say the least. Her Loomered website is littered with stories about drag queens being a threat to children, attacks on transgender student athletes and claims that public schools are indoctrinating children.

Whether Graham is gay or not really doesn’t matter at this point. I mean, his voting record is staunchly anti-gay, so people have been trying to out him for a very long time in order to prove that he’s a hypocrite. But Republicans truly do not care about being hypocrites and neither do their supporters.

Of course, that’s not why Loomer is bringing it up. She’s trolling him. That’s what she does.

You may recall that before Trump was elected in 2016, he said that he would hire “the best people.” He continued to claim that he only hired the best people throughout his disastrous four-year term, during which he fired people and people quit left and right. It was obvious to anyone paying attention that Trump did not, in fact, hire the best people.

Imagine, now, what a second Trump term would look like. The people in his administration will be people like Loomer — people who are first and foremost loyal to Trump; who, secondly, hate the same people he does and who, thirdly, are willing to do whatever it takes to hurt those people.

And guess what? If you’re reading this, chances are good you’re one of those people. We cannot give this man and his “best people” another four years (or more, considering he wants to be a dictator) in the White House. The result will be bad blood that we won’t be able to shake off.

D’Anne Witkowski is a writer living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBTQ politics for nearly two decades. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.