Let me be clear about this: Paula White, Donald Trump’s so-called “personal pastor” who has been an official member of the White House staff as head of the new Faith and Opportunity Initiative, is about as far as you can get from being a Christian without actually being Satan himself.

Back in January 2018, when she was Trump’s spiritual advisor and head of his evangelical advisory committee, White basically told people they needed to send their salaries for the month — their “first fruits” of 2018 — to her ministry, or risk facing the wrath of God.

In a video posted to her website, she declared: “Right now I want you to click on that button, and I want you to honor God with his first fruits offering. If God doesn’t divinely step in and intervene, I don’t know what you’re going to face—he does.”

Then just last week, she sent an email to everyone subscribing to her newsletter telling them need to send her $229 this month so that they can get her “prophetic instruction” on how to defeat their enemies. It has to be this month because White has “prayerfully focused on November as a month for victory over enemies,” she said, adding a warning about dark spiritual forces standing in their way, according to Newsweek.

White lists seven “principles” of the spiritual warfare facing believers this month, and promises that if they will only follow her instructions, “Your pharaoh is about to drown, your Judas is about to hang himself.

White claims the $229 fee is “in accordance with 1 Chronicles 22:9, and that it is “a specific seed” because “numbers are important to God.” Those who can’t manage the $229 for prophetic visions are encouraged to send $31 (the sum of 22 and 9). But since she adds that the full $229 is needed to “break any chains,” apparently $31 only covers a few minor worries.

(Just a note: 1 Chronicles 22:9 in the New International Version, reads: “But you will have a son who will be a man of peace and rest, and I will give him rest from all his enemies on every side. His name will be Solomon, and I will grant Israel peace and quiet during his reign.” Nothing there about sending money to a charlatan.)

The $229, by the way, includes a “teaching series” on defeating your enemies and a bottle of anointing oil that White her very own self has prayed over and that you should use on “your head, loved ones, house, vehicle, even your checkbook — anywhere you feel attack!!”

And if you are not yet convinced how wrong this woman is, watch the video below in which she claims, “where I stand is holy.”

— Tammye Nash