Trina Turk/Mr Turk, 3699 McKinney Ave. in Dallas’ West Village, will host a special shopping event to celebrate Pride Month on Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m., and 10 percent of sales during that event will be donated directly to Black Tie Dinner.

“Enjoy bubbles and bites as you shop their summer and Pride collections and new home goods,” the press release announcing the event says.

The 2024 Black Tie Dinner is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Sheraton Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas. Carter Brown has been named as this year’s Kuchling Award winner, and beneficiaries are the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, AIDS Services of Dallas, Big Brothers/Big Sisters on North Texas, Cathedral of Hope, Dallas Hope Charities, Equality Texas, Finn’s Place, Celebration Community Church, the North Texas TRANSportation Network, Grant Halliburton Foundation, HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness, Legacy Cares, Northaven Church, Planned Parenthood, Pride Frisco, Resource Center, Synergy Wesley Foundation, Transgender Education Network of Texas, TRAC, Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

— Tammye Nash