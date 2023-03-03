Quick trips far and close with nicer weather coming

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Spring is on the horizon, and that can surely inspire those travel plans that have been simmering since the holidays. Assuming the cold will be gone (Darn you, climate change!), and the spring collections are out, it’s time to start figuring out a fabulous few days away.

From loud and proud to quiet and local, here is a trio of options to put on your radar.

FAR

June 2-4: WeHo Pride and the OUTLOUD Music Festival

For this year’s WeHo Pride Weekend, the three-day outdoor music festival OUTLOUD will feature some heavy hitters. Legendary icons, pop princesses and New Gay Wavers will perform in West Hollywood this summer.

“After a successful festival at WeHo Pride 2022, JJLA is extremely excited to bring the OUTLOUD Music Festival back to West Hollywood this year,” Jeff Consoletti, JJLA founder & CEO — and the event’s executive producer — said in a press release. “OUTLOUD is all about bringing queer voices into the limelight, and we’re honored to bring another exciting lineup of queer artists to WeHo Pride this June.”

Along with the music festival, WeHo Pride Weekend will include many free events such as its weekend Street Fair, the annual Dyke March, the Women’s Freedom Festival, and Sunday’s WeHo Pride Parade.

WeHo Pride this year will kick off on May 22, which is Harvey Milk Day. The launch will also include the beginning of the 40-day-long WeHo Pride Arts Festival through June 30.

Launched in 2020 as a virtual concert series, WeHo Pride’s music centerpiece has featured queer musicians such as Adam Lambert, Sofi Tukker and VINCINT, and it has blown up since turning into an in-person festival with big names. This year’s headliners include Grace Jones and Orville Peck on Saturday and Carly Rae Jepsen and Passion PIt on Sunday.

Friday’s details have not yet been announced.

Saturday’s lineup will also include Santigold, Yung Bae, Blue Detiger, Kylie Sonique Love and others. Among Sunday’s performers are LaRoux, Princess Nokia, Rubio and Kat Cunning.

“Pride starts here in West Hollywood,” West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne said in the festival’s announcement. “I’m so excited to welcome everyone to WeHo Pride 2023. The OUTLOUD festival lineup is incredible, and there will be a wonderful range of community programming during WeHo Pride Weekend and throughout Pride season, starting on Harvey Milk Day on May 22 and running through the end of June.

“There will be something for everyone at WeHo Pride. I can’t wait to celebrate our amazing LGBTQ community!”

For updates and tickets, visit WeHoPride.com.

CLOSER

Spring Break: Tanglewood Resort in Denison

Located less than two hours north of Dallas/Fort Worth, Tanglewood Resort is close enough for a quick getaway but also just far enough away from home to offer some different scenery. The resort overlooks Lake Texoma and boasts amenities such as two restaurants, three cocktail lounges and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer. With its recent announcement of Spring Break events, this may be an easy option for time away with the family.

The resort will host events and activities for the young ones such as bowling, bucket golf and movie nights as well as special events like the Glow Pool Party.

Adults can get in on some outdoor fun as well with horseback riding, lake sports, golf or just chillaxing at the onsite Tranquility Spa.

Plus, Eisenhower State Park is always an option. Or, if you get a wild hair, rush up there for tonight and Saturday night’s 80’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party.

For more information, visit tanglewoodresort.com.

CLOSE

Through Nov. 30: Kimpton Pittman’s Stay Human campaign makes the most of a staycation

If you wanna have a whole adventure without the whole flying or road trip thing, be a tourist right here in Dallas. The Kimpton Pittman Hotel makes that easy with its new campaign that launched in mid-February.

Guests can book a Stay Human package where they can select from a list of curated experiences. You’ll get to discover — or rediscover Dallas — in a whole new way. The experiences are one per room with a three-night minimum.

Select packages include:

• A Breath of Fresh Air: Visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens with transportation provided by the hotel and exploration tips by the concierge.

• A Taste of Texas: Visit the Ascend camp in southwest Dallas for an outdoor day of activities with a picnic basket by the hotel chef.

• Deep Ellum Mural Tour: Guests will enjoy a tour of the murals with a personalized map. Includes Grab & Go lunch, sunscreen kits, Kimpton bikes and hydration.

• One Step-Two Step & Shuffle: This experience includes a pre-game food and beverage credit at Kimpton Pittman Hotel’s signature restaurant, Elm & Good and concert tickets to the Factory in Deep Ellum.

• A Touch of History: Take a walking tour with the hotel’s Stay Human concierge to learn about the hotel’s history and tickets to the African-American Museum.

See all the packages available at PittmanHotelDallas.com.