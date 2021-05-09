A few must-have items for yourself or the travel-lovers in your life



Contributing Writer

Finally. Finally! We can start traveling again. Thank goodness!

We still need to wear our masks. We all need to get vaccinated. And personal space definitely still needs to be a thing. But it’s time to get on the road again — or to at least start making travel plans for the not-so-distant future.

In the meantime, here’s a fun list of must-haves — and sure-would-likes — for your travel plans, your travel dreams and your travel-loving friends and family.

Personal Flex Bag (FlexMoves.co.uk)

This is travel bag heaven. It holds a zillion little things, and it holds them so close to your body that you can put a coat or jacket on over top. I get a whole lot of peace of mind when I can put my hands on my wallet or passport or keys or whatever — but no pickpocket can. I use mine for travel. My wife is so in love with hers, it’s become her everyday go-to. And don’t worry: It’s surprisingly sharp-looking. I like to call my crossbody adventure pack. You’ll call it a lifesaver for sure.

Flare Safety Bracelet (GetFlare.com)

It just looks like a piece of jewelry, but it could help get you out of a bad — or even dangerous — situation. These bracelets are surprisingly chic, and each has a tiny button that’s the key to this clever device. Press it and you can trigger a fake phone call, text friends for help, send your GPS location, or contact 911. Looks great and makes you feel safe, no matter where you may roam.

Kendra Scott jewelry (KendraScott.com)

Regardless of where you travel or how you’re traveling, packing efficiently is always the best bet. But just because you’re being efficient, doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your style. The Evie Gold Hoop Earrings, The Rebecca Gold Multi-Strand Necklace and The Demi Gold Stretch Bracelet are all super versatile jewelry pieces allowing a few options to go a really long way. Bulky accessories can be fun. But when you’re away from home, sleek and chic is the way to go.

Ballast Beach Pillow (BallastGear.com)

The beach is generally a windy place, which has long made using a pillow to relax in the sand a near impossibility. But that was before the Ballast Beach Pillow came along. This soft and weather resistant pillow won’t go anywhere regardless of the breezes that may blow. All you do is fill the pillow’s pouch with a scoop of sand or a small weighted object; fold the top twice to present spillage, and then attach the loops to the clasps on either side. Viola! You’re comfy, and your pillow stays right where you want it.

Nomadix Towel and Festival Blanket (Nomadix.co)

Whether you’re going camping or going to the beach or road tripping or staying in a dreamy AirBnB, this pair is a travel must-have. If you need a place to lay, a place to sit, a way to stay warm, a place to change, a way to run from the rain, a way to dry off — well, you get the idea. These are the go everywhere, do everything duo. And – best of all – everything Nomadix makes is made using certified post-consumer recycled plastic, and they contribute 1 percent to For The Planet.

Zippo windproof lighter (Zippo.com/Collections/Windproof)

I don’t know how this works. But it does: I don’t smoke, but I always seem to need a lighter, especially when I’m travelling. To light a candle. To start a fire. To seal the end of a ribbon or rope. To set birthday candles aflame. And whatever your style, Zippo has a lighter that will make you feel cool. And I definitely dig handy little items that make me feel cool.

Away bag (AwayTravel.com)

I’ve had an Away bag since they first came out, and I haven’t looked back since. It’s sturdy. It’s great looking. It has a built-in battery. And — the best part — you can fit an absurd amount of things in this bag. There’s something magical about what they call the “interior compression system” that makes it possible to pack more than you could possibly need for a weeklong cruise. Seriously.

Cincha Travel Belt (CinchaTravel.com)

This is seriously the smartest thing ever. I am always trying to get my carry-on to sit politely on my roller bag. No matter what I do, it slips and tips, and I end up being the opposite of hands-free. Enter the Cincha Travel Belt. You slide the belt over the trolley handles, buckle the belt around the bag and cinch it up. Ta-dah! Your carry-on stays put, and you really can have your hands free. Bonus: They come in great colors, and you can even have the buckle monogrammed.

AMOR dog collars and leashes (AmorHandMade.com)

These handwoven collars and leashes are so beautiful and surprisingly strong. But that’s not even close to the best part: Low-income, female artisans from Chiapas, Mexico, who are skilled in Maya weaving techniques create these beautiful pieces for AMOR. Every sale provides sustainable local employment as AMOR “aims to address socioeconomic problems facing artisan communities.” These brightly colored collars and leashes with delightfully intricate designs are made with love for the furry friends we love.

Warmies (Warmies.com)

I know what you’re thinking: {That’s a stuffed animal. I don’t need a stuffed animal, especially when I’m traveling.” But here’s the thing: These aren’t just cute stuffed animals; they are comfort creatures. You can warm them up and ease your travel aches. And if you’re a nervous flyer — or train rider or ferry rider — you can snuggle up with one of these and, trust me, you’ll feel much better. And, when you get to your destination, you have a fluffy pillow, a heating pad, and a sweet — silent — travel companion.

Julie Mollo (JulieMollo.com)

I can’t get enough of these vinyl clutches and pouches and bags — several of which can do dual duty as a clutch and a travel pouch. And I love an item that can fulfill more than one role when I travel. They come in all sorts of glittery patterns, and Julie will even customize yours with your name. All of her pieces are handmade in Brooklyn, N.Y. And here’s a fun fact: Julie has designed for Katy Perry, including the cutest little strawberry-inspired outfit that you may recall.

Made by MLE Sleep Masks (MadeByMLE.com)

If you’re anything like me, when you’re going to sleep, the room is going to need to be dark – really dark. When you travel, you rarely have control over how dark your sleeping quarters are, and there are often all sorts of lights blinking. I’m not generally a sleep mask girl. But these are super soft and super cute — even shaped like hearts or clouds — and perfect for anywhere from the hotel to the airplane to keep the light out and the blinking at bay.

Peepers (Peepers.com)

If you’re going to travel, you’re going to need sunglasses. And if you’re a person of a certain age, you’re going to need readers. And if you spend a lot of time looking at screens, you’re going to need blue-blocking lenses. Good news: None of these have to be ugly, and you can get readers that block blue light and sunglasses that are readers. The only problem I see is trying to pick just one pair. Although, I suppose you don’t have to … .

14 Ahida Correale (AhidaCorreale.com)

It looks like we’re going to need to continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future. That’s extra important if you’re hitting the road. And, as long as we have to wear them, we might as well make it fashion. These masks are made from 100 percent cotton denim and can be ordered with customizable embroidery, including monograms and, of course, a tidy little rainbow.

Inked by Dani (InkedByDani.com)

When you travel somewhere else, you can be someone else. Or, at least, you can try on being someone else. If your alter-ego is a tattoo sporting version of you, these are a super fun and easy way to take a walk on the wild side. They are so easy to use. They last a surprisingly long time. And the designs run the gamut from chic to fun to downright adorable.