Transwestern Real Estate Services announced today (Monday, May 16) that Houston-based real estate investment firm OrangeStone Capital, has selected Transwestern to provide agency leasing services for 4211 Cedar Springs, a 39,329-square-foot, three-story boutique office building in located in the heart of Oak Lawn. The property is targeting full-building users, according to a press release.

“This strategic address located at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Douglas Avenue is within walking distance of more than 25 restaurant, retail, hotel, nightlife and multifamily destinations and is conveniently located on a DART bus line,” said Chris Lipscomb, senior vice president with Transwestern. “Minutes from Dallas Love Field Airport and seconds from the Dallas North Tollway, this is a unique opportunity for a full-building user to benefit from an Uptown address and have the privacy of an office complex all to your own.”

According to a press release about the announcement, the property offers gated and underground parking, on-site security and is directly across the street from well-known retail, community and dining establishments such as Kroger and a Dallas Public Library branch.

With 13,000-square-foot floorplates, the site includes training rooms, executive offices and open seating.

According to Transwestern research, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked as the no. 1 metropolitan area for population growth in 2021, adding more tan 97,000 residents, with office-using employment increasing to a new all-time high of 1.2 million jobs. Class B rents are up 4.1 percent year-over-year.

— Tammye Nash