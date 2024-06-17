Hummingbirds is a new documentary feature that centers on the lived experiences of its directors, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños and Estefanía “Beba” Contreras, who grew up in the shadow of the Texas borderlands. Together, the doc’s protagonists transform their hometown of Laredo into a wonderland of expression and activist hijinx. Offering an unexpected depiction of the US/Mexico border, this tale of friendship and resilience explores the crossroads of immigration, gender, sexuality, mental health and socio-economic status.

The film celebrated its world premiere at Berlinale, where it won the Grand Prix Best Feature Film – Generation followed by a film festival run screening at True/False, Sheffield DocFest, NewFest, SFFILM and Hot Springs.

Hummingbirds will open theatrically in New York on Friday, June 21 but can be seen soon after by everyone. The film’s national broadcast premiere from POV will air on PBS Monday, July 1. The film will then be available to stream until September 29, 2024, on pbs.org and the PBS App.

Watch the trailer below:

HUMMINGBIRDS Official Trailer from Cowboy Bear Ninja on Vimeo.

—Rich Lopez