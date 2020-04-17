Texas Pride Impact Funds is awarding $120,000 across the state to support the most vulnerable within the LGBTQ community, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TPIF officials announced today (Thursday, April 16).

Recipients will be announced in a Facebook livestream event at 5 p.m. Monday, April 29.

TPIF, a statewide LGBTQ community foundation, has selected 26 nonprofits to share in this COVID-19 Emergency Fund for LGBTQ Texans. Noting that operating under shelter-in-place orders has “dramatically affected LGBTQ service providers’ ability to continue critical HIV, mental health and food services.” TPIF officials said that on lieu of competitive grants in 2020, the organization decided to send funds as soon as possible where the money is most needed.

TPIF Vice President Judy Sherman said, “The coronavirus pandemic is magnifying the problems that already existed surrounding basic needs — food, shelter and employment — for the LGBTQ community. A major concern is how the crisis is compounding inequality and endangering LGBTQ communities of color who already face multiple, complex barriers.

“Tragically our LGBTQ communities of color face an accentuated crisis from COVID-19,” she added.

Recipients of TPIF’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund come from smaller cities around the state, including Corpus Christi, Eagle Pass, Lubbock and Midland, as well as organizations serving multi-county regions in the urban centers of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.