Nina Totenberg, the legal affairs correspondent for NPR, will be the keynote speaker at a special Dallas Bar Association Women’s Equality Day virtual event at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, DBA officials have announced.

Totenberg is an award-winning correspondent whose reports air regularly on NPR’s newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. She has been honored seven times by the American Bar Association for continued excellence in legal reporting and has received more than two dozen honorary degrees.

The event will be presented in a fireside chat format with Judge Tonya Parker of the 116th District Court moderating the conversation. Totenberg will discuss the history of the Suffragette Movement leading up to the passing of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920. She will also discuss where we are now and where we need to go as well as the changing role of women in society, business and politics.

Cost for the event is $30 and participants can register online at tinyurl.com/DBAWomansEqualityDay. Attorneys attending can qualify for one hour of continuing legal education. For qinformationcontact Judi Smalling by email at jsmalling@dallasbar.org or by phone at 214-220-7452.

— Tammye Nash