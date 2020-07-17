Miniature schnauxers Maxwell, Aldo and Jake

Rover.com, billed as “the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers,” recently unveiled its list of “America’s Most Popular Dog Breeds” for 2020. And if you want to know the most popular breeds in your specific city or region, they can tell you that, too.

Here’s Rover’s list of the top 10 most popular dog breeds nationally:

1. Mixed breed mutts: often hardy and always unique; there’s a mixed pup out there for just about everyone.”

2. Labrador retrievers: high-spirited sporting dogs perfect for people who love spending time outdoors swimming, jogging or hunting.

3. Chihuahuas: lot of personality in a compact package; they’re ideal dogs for city dwellers, but require training to temper their “big dog” attitudes.

4. German shepherd dogs: intelligent, protective and loyal; they bond well with their owners through physical activities like herding, tracking and agility.

5. Golden retriever: Intelligent and with a friendly disposition; these smart pups do well with obedience training and make great hunters.

6. Yorkshire terriers: funny, feisty and braver than their size implies; also quite affectionate and favorites of city-dwellers worldwide.

7. Shih tzu: these “little lion dogs” are outgoing and affectionate, mischievous and playful; never a dull moment with a shih tzu around.

8. Dachshund: spunky and full of personality, ever curious and alert but also notoriously stubborn and require patience to train, though the results are totally worth it.

9. Goldendoodle: a fairly new crossbreed known for their teddy bear looks, low-shedding coats and friendly personalities.

10. Boxer: fun-loving and protective; consider a boxer if you’re an active individual looking for a playful, high-energy dog.

Rounding out the national top 20 are the poodle, the Australian shepherd, the beagle, the Siberian husky, the American pit bull terrier; the Maltese, the labradoodle, the French bulldog, the pug and the pomeranian.

The top five most popular breeds in Dallas and Fort Worth are

1. Miniature schnauzer

2. Australian shepherd

3. Dachshund

4. Boxer

5. Maltese

Rover.com also offers a “dog breed selector” that helps you find the perfect pup for your household; Puppy HQ for those looking for help with new babies and more.

There are also resources for the cat people among you, too!

— Tammye Nash