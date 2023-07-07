Keeping your furry family members safe in the Texas heat

Courtesy of The SPCA of Texas

The scorching heat of this year’s Texas summer arrived early, and it is crucial for pet owners to be aware of the potential dangers hot weather poses to their beloved furry companions. Taking proactive measures to keep pets safe and comfortable during these sweltering days is of utmost importance.

Keeping your pets hydrated is key to keeping them healthy in hot weather. Make sure your furry friends have access to fresh, cool water at all times. Consider placing multiple water bowls around your home and refill them regularly.

If your pets must be outside during the day, make sure there are plenty of shady spaces at all times of day and numerous shaded water bowls filled with ice water. Do not use metal bowls outside. If possible, a small wading pool filled with cold ice water and placed in a shaded area outside is preferred. This not only allows pets to drink but also to cool off in the water when overheating.

Schedule exercise with your pets wisely on warm days. Give your pet plenty of water before and after walks or playtime. Be sure to avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. Early mornings or late evenings are ideal for walks or playtime when temperatures are lower.

Hot pavement can burn paw pads, so opt for walking on grassy areas instead. Consider using paw wax or booties to shield sensitive paws from hot pavement or sand that can cause burns and blisters.

Heatstroke is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that can affect pets when they are exposed to high temperatures and excessive heat. Dogs and cats cannot regulate their body temperature as efficiently as humans, making them more susceptible to heatstroke. It can occur in as little as 10-15 minutes, especially in hot and humid environments or when left in a parked car.

Symptoms of heatstroke in pets include excessive panting, drooling, rapid breathing, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea and collapse. It is crucial to act quickly if you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke. Move them to a cool and shaded area, offer fresh water, and use cool (not cold) water or damp towels to gradually lower their body temperature.

Then take the pet directly to an emergency veterinary clinic. Heat stroke can be fatal and can come on very quickly, so it’s best not to take any chances.