How gay can a smart phone be? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may have just set the record in this new video that sees Samsung’s foldable Flip 3 teaming up with Todrick Hall for a remix of Todricl’s monster hit video, Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels called, of course, Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack.

According to a press release from Samsung, “Flip, Fold, Snap, Clack is a creative, colorful and fun new visual that puts the Z Flip3 at the center of a motif of stylish ways to stand out. The video highlights its sleek new design, compact feel, colorful display and eye-catching tone, while Todrick shows how to claim your creative mood with a simple “flip, fold, snap, clack.”

The video was shot by “famed director” Hannah Lux Davis and it “joins her colorful, candy-coated visual aesthetic and meticulous garish style with Samsung’s bold new device,” the press release says.

Check it out on Todrick’s Instagram here, or watch the YouTube version below.

— Tammye Nash