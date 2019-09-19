Todrick Hall was already riding a HUGE wave of success following the release earlier this year of Haus Party Part One and the inescapable groove of “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” not to mention his award-winning turn as co-executive producer of Taylor Swift’s monster hit “You Need to Calm Down.”

And the Todrick wave is surely only going to get bigger and bigger with the release today of Haus Party Part Two. Not only does it feature two remixes of “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” Todrick has added six new tunes, all of which have that same air of defiance, sass and Attitude with a capital A as Part 1, not to mention a sound and beat that will keep you dancing.

Go HERE to download the album on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes of Google Play. Or listen to it on Todrick’s YouTube Channel HERE. (I kinda love “Y.A.S.”)

And of course, Todrick brings the party to The Bomb Factory here in Dallas on Nov. 21. Check HERE for details and tickets.