Mayor Eric Johnson declared May 18 Transgender Visibility day in Dallas. The day was chosen because it is the one-year anniversary of the murder of Muhlaysia Booker.

In addition to the mayor, the proclamation is signed by LGBT council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and Chad West. they were joined by Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

On Facebook, Narvaez wrote:

Today is Transgender Day of Visibility. Everyday since I’ve been a member of the Dallas City Council these two trans flags have been displayed right out in front. It’s important to me that everyone knows they are welcome in #District6. To those of the trans experience, I personally do see you and will continue to be a strong advocate to support you. You are visible in my office today and always. Special thanks to Mayor Eric Johnson for bringing forward a proclamation (in the photos below) introduced by MPT Adam Medrano. It is rare to be given the opportunity to sign a Mayoral Proclamation and I am thankful to have been added as a member of the LGBTQ community along with my colleagues CMs Chad West and Adam Bazaldua.

— David Taffet