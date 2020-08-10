On Thursday, the live-performance presenter TITAS/Dance Unbound will launch an salon series with executive director Charles Santos. The streamable discuss will feature Dwight Rhoden, the artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, which Santos announced would open TITAS’ upcoming season. The salon will address Rhoden’s new COVID-inspired work, Woke, and keep the Dallas arts community further engaged with live performance in a new age.

You can stream it on Facebook Live on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. on TITAS’ Facebook page.

— Arnold Wayne Jones