Doug Mitchell, member of Turtle Creek Chorale for 26 years (Photo courtesy Michael McGary)

Longtime TCC member Doug Mitchell finds comfort and joy in annual holiday show

RICH LOPEZ | Staff Writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Among the seasonal traditions here in Dallas, the annual Turtle Creek Chorale holiday concert is certainly high on the list of must-sees. This year, the Chorale takes audiences on a journey with Sing for Joy: A Celtic Holiday Celebration. And while the TCC yearly concert is a reliable option for holiday entertainment each year, longtime Chorale member Doug Mitchell points out that it’s not without its surprises each and every year.

“The Chorale has had a great track record of coming up with something new while keeping this tradition alive,” Mitchell said. “[Artistic Director] Sean [Baugh] has certainly been great at that this year. The audience will see the same things they expect in terms of our memorial and ‘Silent Night,’ but we also have some new and different things going on.”

The concert will feature guest soloist Chloe Agnew, a founding member of the vocal group Celtic Woman and the traditional Irish/Celtic band Skyland. Sing for Joy will be performed two nights at the Meyerson Symphony Center — on Dec. 18 and 19.

“Sometimes we get wrapped up in our ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’ and forget that there are so many stunning holiday traditions from other cultures that make the season special,” Baugh said in the concert announcement. “While this concert will still present some of your favorites, we will introduce some likely unknown but soon-to-be-loved Celtic holiday music to the mix. It will be energetic, beautiful, inspiring and touching.”

As Mitchell counts down the days to the performance, he’s already happy with how the show is looking.

“It’s coming together really well,” he said. “I’d say there’s a time in every show we do that I think it’s never gonna work and right toward the end — like now — it comes together. It’s gonna be amazing.”

Perhaps it’s routine for him, and Mitchell can certainly trust his gut on this. After all, he has been singing with the chorale for 26 years. So the Chorale’s holiday tradition has become one of his holiday traditions.

“The common thread each year is that emotion and sense of comfort that comes with the music,” he said.

Mitchell’s tenure began when he moved to Dallas for a job assignment during his tenure with Starbucks. He was going to be here for just a few months; the plan wasn’t to stay in Dallas. But then life happened.

“Once I started living here, I got involved with the Cathedral of Hope. I had heard of the Chorale, and this was well before social media, so I found out how to audition and joined,” he said.

Adding to his reasons for staying, Mitchell met his future husband, Ed, in Dallas as well.

The Chorale has been Mitchell’s mainstay throughout his time here. His tally of 26 years with the group is his longest commitment ever.

”The longest job I’ve had was 14 years,” he said. “My husband and I just celebrated 25 years. So yes, the Chorale is the thing I’ve done the longest, and it’s a relationship I can’t imagine not having.”

Mitchell describes his experience with the Chorale as something far more than singing, rehearsals and concerts. He’s built friendships and, perhaps, a family even. These connections are all profoundly made through art.

“Music is what connects us — or me to them. The Chorale is a place of belonging, and in this group, I always feel I’m doing something that’s bigger than myself. Everyone is giving something of themselves that’s pure,” he explained.

For those who love the experience of TCC at the holidays, Mitchell has some advice: Get ready.

“There is a fanfare of a number that will knock people’s socks off,” he said. “I can promise that when people come to a TCC concert, especially this show, there will be tears and laughter and beautiful music.”

For more information and tickets, visit the website: TurtleCreekChorale.com/concerts.