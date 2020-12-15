An original safe-art drive-through event comes to the West Dallas Fabrication Yard and Tin District near Trinity Groves on Dec. 18-19.

Twelve murals based on the Twelve Days of Christmas highlight the creativity and culture of West Dallas and goes way beyond just looking at holiday lights. The event brings original art, technology and music together for one immerse experience.

The 12 featured artists include some of the most prolific painters and performers in DFW, including the genre-defying musician and artist Sam Lao, painter and muralist Mariell Guzman, award-winning artist and graffitist Tre Wilder, and contemporary artist Hatziel Flores.

Tinsel begins at the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Muncie Avenue. Attendees will slowly wind through the Laser Forest, lay eyes on each mural and be transported into the enchanting environment.

Tickets are not required; to participate, simply show up in a car, and enjoy. Then make it a full night by heading to any Trinity Groves restaurant, where you can enjoy 10 percent off food and drinks, plus BOGO holiday cake slices at Cake Bar. Just mention “Tinsel” for the discount.

Tinsel takes place Dec. 18 and 19 from 6:30–10 p.m. For more information about the event, including artist bios, visit TinselDallas.

— David Taffet