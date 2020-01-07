What local straight ally does the most for the gay community? Where’s your favorite place to have a selection of cocktails? Is your therapist the best, and you wish everyone else knew it? Well, you can let your voice be heard. It’s once again time to vote in the Readers Voice Awards, our annual poll of the best in North Texas, decided by our readers. You can vote in nine categories, from dining to shopping to entertainment, for everything from best weekend getaway to your favorite place to pamper yourself. And just for voting, you’re entered into a drawing to win $500 cash, two tickets to see a performance by TITAS and a $100 gift card to Mattito’s. Just one ballot per person, please, and get your votes in by Jan. 31. (We’ll announce the honorees in a special issue in March.) Let your voice be heard (just click here)!

— Arnold Wayne Jones