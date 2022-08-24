The DIFFA Dallas signature culinary event — Burgers + Burgundy — will take place at the Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope on the evening of Oct. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Presented by Michelin star celebrity Chef John Tear with Founder/Publisher/Editor in Chief of Patron Magazine Terri Provencal, renowned chefs will serve their unique take on a slider, each perfectly paired with a glass of wine. Plus entertainment, a luxury raffle, and more!
DIFFA will also be making a major announcement about the much-anticipated theme of House of DIFFA, our critically acclaimed flagship fashion show on one of the largest fashion runways in the world. Returning to Dallas on May 13, 2023.
— David Taffet