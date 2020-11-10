AT&T Performing Arts Center announced today (Tuesday, Nov. 10), that tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov. 11) at 10 a.m. for comedian Bill Burr’s Dec. 2 performance at Strauss Square in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

Burr, who gained notoriety for his recurring role on the second season of Chapelle’s Show, will give two performances at Strauss Square, one at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, and one at 8:30 p.m. that same day. Tickets are $74.25 plus fees, available online at ATTPAC.org or by phone at 214-880-0202.

All COBID-19 protocols will be in place, including face masks required for all guests and staff and proper social distancing. For complete COVID-19 rules and other venue rules, visit ATTPAC.org.

Burr made his debut as the host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10. He was Mayfield in the sixth episode of the popular Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, and has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including The King of Staten Island, The Opening Act, F Is For Family, The Front Runner, Daddy’s Home, The Heat and many others.

— Tammye Nash