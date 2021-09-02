Tickets are on sale now for DIFFA/Dallas’ 2021 Burgers and Burgundy event, set for Friday, Oct., 8 at Cathedral of Hope’s Peace Plaza,5910 Cedar Springs Road, and sponsored by Southwest Funding.

The first 400 people to purchase tickets will receive a one-of-a-kind DIFFA/Dallas commemorative wine glass.

Burgers and Burgundy is presented by Chef John Tesar with Terri Provencal and will feature a number of renowned chefs serving their own unique take on a slide, each of which will be paired with the perfect glass of wine.

The band Party Machine will be on hand to provide live entertainment. And DIFFA/Dallas will also be making a major announcement at the event regarding the return of the iconic House of DIFFA: Extravaganza!

Get your tickets here.

— Tammye Nash