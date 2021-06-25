Tickets are on sale now for “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony” on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $49, and are available online at ATTPAC.org.

VIP ticket packages are available at three different levels. The Platinum Package level includes one premium reserved Price Level 1 ticket, a post-concert meet & greet with Brightman, a post-concert photo opportunity with Brightman, two drink tickets, a special Sarah Brightman Signature Swarovski pen with collectible box,a special Sarah Brightman Signature Swarovski unisex bracelet with collectible box, a collectible laminate to remember the evening, a copy of the world tour limited edition CD Hymn, an autographed concert program and priority check-in and entrance.

The Gold Package includes one premium reserved Price Level 1 ticket, a special Sarah Brightman Signature Swarovski unisex keyring with collectible packaging, collectible laminate, a concert program and priority check-in and entrance.

The Silver Package includes one premium reserved price level 2 ticket, a concert program and collectible laminate.

For more information, visit ATTPAC.org

— Tammye Nash