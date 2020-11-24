Tickets are on sale now for Dallas Theater Center’s video presentation of In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time, which will be available to view from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, through noon Saturday, Jan. 2.

The show, adapted and directed by Kevin Moriarty, re-imagines the classic Christmas tale of Scrooge and some Christmas ghosts for a brand new, one-time-only filmed adaptation. In this version, a man lies in a hospital bed, alone on Christmas Eve, confronted by the joys and sorrows of his past, present and future as he relives the exhilaration of falling in lovw, the bond of friendship, the pain of losing his sister and the fear of what lies ahead in the afterlife. And when the spirit of his best friend appears to him, the man — named Scrooge, of course — has to choose between a renewed life or permanent damnation.

The show was created specifically to be filmed under the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic to give audiences the chance to watch from the safety and comfort of their own home.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online here.

— Tammye Nash