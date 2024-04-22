Tickets are on sale now for Black Tie Dinner’s Dessert B4 Dinner event coming Thursday, May 9. Dessert B4 Dinner kicks off Black Tie Dinner’s 43rd year, and it will feature this year’s Richard Weaver Volunteer Award recipient Han Seth Lu, the reveal of the Black Tie Dinner theme for 2024, as well as other announcements.

Dessert B4 Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas. It will include light bites, sweet sips and entertainment.

Tickets are $50, available online at BlackTie.org/kickoff.

The 2024 Black Tie Dinner will be held Nov. 16 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The 42nd dinner, held last October, raised a record-breaking $1.73 million, with more than $1 million distributed, for the first time ever, to the event’s local beneficiaries.

— Tammye Nash