The deadline to buy tickets for Out in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 15, the event formerly known as Gay Day at Six Flags, that will include the family picnic that afternoon with free food and an appearance by Sister Helen Holy, is midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

You can still buy tickets to get into the park through that day, of course, but the special discounted tickets that include the family picnic and parking won’t be available.

The discounted tickets include a huge saving on park admission, parking and lunch. And if you’re a Six Flags season ticket holder, there’s a saving for you, too: a ticket for $24.95 that includes parking and the picnic.

Out in the Park tickets are $48.45 + tax. Regular admission to Six Flags is $82.89 plus an addition $30 for parking. On top of those savings, there’s a catered lunch being served in the picnic pavilion and Paul J. Williams as Sister Helen Holy will be performing.

To purchase tickets, click here and in the top banner, click on Enter Promo Code, type outinthepark then hit “Go.” That takes you to the discounted tickets.

See you at the park.

— David Taffet