Edward Thomas was found guilty of misdemeanor assault of Muhlaysia Booker and will spend about four months in jail. He had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

The jury deliberated about four hours before deciding to convict Thomas of a misdemeanor. The actual sentence is 300 days in jail, including time served.

Booker suffered injuries in the April attack at the Royal Crest Apartments in South Dallas severe enough that she had to be hospitalized. The assault was caught on video and showed a large crowd who stood around a jeered and laughed as Booker was attacked. Those present have refused to name anyone else involved, including the person who offered Thomas $200 to beat Booker.

The video went viral and brought worldwide attention to violence faced by trans women of color. A month later, Booker was murdered in an unrelated incident. Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been arrested for the murder and remains in jail.

Throughout Thomas’ trial, the defense dehumanized Booker by refusing to call her by name. They spoke about the attack as if it was two men fighting. One of the defense attorneys was held in contempt of court and spent a week in jail, but was in court for the closing arguments.

— David Taffet