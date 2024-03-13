The OK2BX Foundation is hosting its third annual OK2BX Film Festival on April 14 at the Texas Theater in Oak Cliff. The event will showcase the finalist film submissions created by the next generation of leading filmmakers, present awards and scholarships to award-winning students, and will include a pre-event red carpet celebration for filmmakers and VIP guests.

In its third year, the OK2BX Film Festival has more than 100 submissions from DFW and beyond.

The students’ films are judged in the categories of animation, inclusivity, kindness, LGBTQIA+ and smartphone. Each film is assessed by an expert panel of judges from organizations like Southern Methodist University, Resource Center, Rabbit Hat Promotions and others. Previous winners of the OK2BX Film Festival have gone on to attend award-winning film programs at universities like Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Texas at Austin, and more.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are available for purchase here. Proceeds from the event benefit the oundation.

The OK2BX Foundation was founded in 2021 honoring the late Dallas teenager Eleanor Bolding to carry on her legacy of inclusion, compassion and understanding. The Foundation raises money to fund scholarships for graduating high school students who show a dedication to promoting kindness and inclusivity.

