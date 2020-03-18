Theater, concerts, film festivals — all around the world, these have been canceled. You simply cannot see live entertainment anymore.

Well, not so fast.

Several organizations are pioneering ways to live the motto “The show must go on.”

Rather than cancel outright its upcoming production of The Imaginary Invalid, Dallas’ The Classics Theatre Project will stream it online. “When you buy a ticket to any of our performances… you will receive a link that will allow you to watch in real time live on YouTube,” the company states. And you only need to buy one ticket for the whole family to watch it (though of course you can buy one for everybody). In addition, if restrictions are relaxed by the performance dates (April 1–19), you are still invited to attend the performance live at the Margo Jones Theatre. Buy tickets here.

Live-ish is Meatball Seance by performance artist John Michael, pictured. The Dallas native moved to Chicago a few years ago (he’s back in town for the time being, though) where he performed his interactive solo show —about his efforts to introduce his deceased mom to his new boyfriend via a cooking seance — at the Steppenwolf Theatre last year. If you want to see it, simply Venmo @john-colgin $10 and he’ll send you a link to the show.

Although the Dallas International Film Festival has been postponed, Dallas VideoFest has not. It is partnering with the Thin Line Fest in Denton to stream via FalconEvents.com. There will be intros by filmmakers, post-screening Q&As and real-time streaming during the scheduled times … you know, like TV used to be. Thin Line‘s dates are March 25–29; VideoFest‘s are April 3–5.

Charli XCX is bringing her insights — and that of her famous friends — into your home with a series of chats to be screened on her Instagram (@Charli_XCX). The first was this morning, with the following scheduled: March 19 at noon, “Personal Training with Diplo;” March 20, time TBD, “Girls Night Out with Rita Ora;” March 21, time TBD, U You Rather with Kim Petras;” March 22, 2 p.m., “Art Class with Clairo.”