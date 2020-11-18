Guess who’s back!

It’s the return of the Rose Room Girls as TITAS/Unfiltered, in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, presents TITAS Does Drag II, on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

TITAS first brought The Rose Room on Tour to the Strauss Square in October, and that sold-out performance was such a rousing success that they quickly decided a Part II was in order. So emcee and entertainer — and Dallas Voice columnist — Cassie Nova is rounding up the cast for the return engagement of this “unfiltered performance [including] nine performers who specialize in comedy, dance and gender illusion.”

The performers, in addition to Cassie, are Chevelle Brooks, Fantasha, Jenna Skyy, Kelexis Davenport, Kennedy Davenport, Krystal Summers, Layla LaRue and Sasha Andrews. The show starts at 8 p.m., and all COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings, must be followed.

Tickets are $39 — $50 for Cree Box Circle seats — and are available here. Get yours soon, because they are going to go fast!

— Tammye Nash