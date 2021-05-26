Undermain’s ‘Heda Gabbler’ streaming now

Undermain Theatre’s production of Hedda Gabler, by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Blake Hackler, begins streaming today and remains available through June 13.

The production, sponsored by Cece and Ford Lacy, is directed by Blake Hackler with Olivia de Guzman as Hedda Gabler. Rounding out the cast are Jovane Camaano, Charlotte Akin, Adrian Churchill, Jenny Ledel Felipe Carrasco.

Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s masterpiece of realism, is the story of an extraordinary woman trapped in a conventional life of secrets and lies that fuel her own personal explosion.

Get your tickets online here.

Natalie King to direct WaterTower’s ‘Raisin in the Sun’

WaterTower Theatre has announced that Natalie King has been tapped as the new director of the theater’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun, which has been rescheduled to run Sept. 1-11. This will be the final production of WaterTower’s 25th anniversary season.

The show was initially scheduled for April of this year. It was rescheduled to avoid cancellations forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This production of A Raisin in the Sun was originally going to be directed by well-known actor and director Phyllis Cicero. After Cicero died in February following a battle with liver cancer, WaterTower producers tapped King to step in as director.

Single tickets are on sale now and availability is very limited due to social distanced seating guidelines. This production will be staged on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit WaterTowerTheatre.org or call the box office at 972-450-6232.

Tickets on sale now for Cry Havoc Theater’s ‘COmmitted: Mad Women of the Asylum’

Cry Havoc Theater Company announced this week that tickets for its newest devised work, Committed: Mad Women of the Asylum, are now on sale. The show is directed by Artistic Director Mara Richards Bim and devised by Bim, Associate Director Emily Ernst, Acting Coach Lisa Cotie and a teen cast. It is based on first-person accounts from women who were wrongfully institutionalized in the late 1800s.

Presented in the historic Southside on Lamar building in the basement Art Gallery, Cry Havoc’s first fully-immersive production invites audience members to move freely through a surreal Victorian world, choosing where to go and what to see and hear.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students (ID will be required at the door). Performances begin July 22 with evening performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m, and matinee performances Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Aug. 1. Performances are limited to 30 audience members per show.

Tickets can be purchased online at CryHavocTheater.org or by calling 214-538-0825.

DNAWorks production of ‘The Real James Bond … Was Dominican’ now onstage at GEVA Theatre Center

Fort Worth’s award-winning arts and service organization DNAWORKS offers a live, interactive virtual production of The Real James Bond…Was Dominican at Rochester, N.Y’s Geva Theatre Center. The production, written by Christopher Rivas, is a true story about Porfirio Rubirosa, Ian Fleming’s primary inspiration for Bond, and a young Dominican actor-to-be’s discovery of “Rubi.”

Set to a live percussion score and complete with audience participation, including audience props available for pickup, the show is performed in real time on Zoom, live from Geva Theatre Center’s Wilson stage. The Real James Bond…Was Dominican runs through May 29. Tickets for the general public are $30 and may be purchased at GevaTheatre.org. Zoom links will be emailed to ticketholders the day of their scheduled performance.

— Tammye Nash