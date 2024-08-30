Thorgy Thor

Thorgy Thor returns as special guest in GDMAF’s ‘Night of Stars — Icons’ show

They say that the stars at night are big and bright (clap-clap-clap-clap) deep in the heart of Texas, and that’s certainly true for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s 2024 Night of Stars — Icons show, coming up Saturday, Sept. 7, in The Rose Room (located, of course, deep in the heart of S4), 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Proceeds from Night of Stars help GDMAF in its mission to help people impacted by HIV/AIDS cover emergency expenses.

This year’s show is hosted by Caress Riata and features the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars alum, the multi-talented Thorgy Thor, alongside a stellar lineup of local legends. Performers include Wayne Smith, Edna Jean Robinson, Carmella DuBuque, Devon DeVasquez, Sierra LaPuerta, Gloria Devine, Vanity Storm, Sienna Silver, Layla La Rue, Mary Anne Somers and Mattie Madison.

The evening gets underway with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with Thorgy Thor at 5:30 p.m. General admission opens at 6 p.m., and the big show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Thorgy Thor, aka Shane Thor Galligan, first headlined Night of Stars in 2019. They are known for their unique blend of musical talent and a vibrant, Brooklyn-inspired drag style.

Thorgy took a few minutes recently to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice before arriving in Big D for the show.

Dallas Voice: You were at Night of Stars in September 2019, just a few months before COVID hit, and the world shut down. Tell about your life then. Thorgy Thor: I spent all of my time in Sloatsburg, N.Y., at a friend’s home. They had a 2-year-old and worked full time and said, “If you want to stay here and watch her while we are at work, omg that would be amazing!”

What was supposed to be a week, turned into a year-and-a-half. I basically raised little Vivi and was there for the conception and birth of their son Robbie during that time! We ate cheese and wine all day and night and gained 40 pounds.

I survived doing Cameo videos, which, luckily, kept me afloat and sane during such a dark time. I learned that I am amazing at changing diapers and that I love kids. I also found the time to practice violin all the time, despite hearing of tragedy, sickness and death every day. It was tough.

Since things are back to normal — at least, kind of — these days, how much time are you spending on the road now? Do you get any time at home? I like my time at home to work on new projects. But, after Drag Race, I became addicted to travel. So I would ALWAYS rather be on the road traveling rather than at home in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Of course I’m gonna ask about personal life stuff because inquiring minds wanna know: Is there a Mr. or Mrs. Thorgy? If so, and if you are willing to share, tell us about them. I talk about this all the time. I would LOVE a partner. I am ADHD and intense. I am aware! Lol. I am also a lover.

Listen, if someone has fallen in love with me on television and is attracted to me — I am that person, everyday. Who am I to say no???

Reach out! You are only on this planet once. I am a VERY cerebral, horny creature like the rest of you! I am human, but it’s hard to meet someone to match my freak. Reach out!

Tell me what all you are up to these days — besides Night of Stars, I mean. Looks like you are pretty busy. Well, my Thorchestra show has been all over! I just had the opportunity to play solo violin (in my variety show) with the Boston Pops, London Philharmonic and Ottawa Symphony, to name a recent few.

I have symphony events coming up later this year, but Halloween first! For the fourth year, I will be the red carpet interviewer/correspondent for NYRP at the HULUWEEN ball thrown by Bette Midler and Michael Kors every year in NYC.

I am bringing a brand new Thorchestra show — about FASHION! — to Winnipeg Symphony in November, and I’m doing an amazing Christmas caberet show with pianist James Sheppard starting in late November through New Year’s. So stay tuned for the announcement!

LOCAL, LEGENDARY

Special guests coming in from out of town to headline benefit shows often get the majority of the attention. But Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s Night of Stars — Icons also features an impressive lineup of local legends who always step up to help however they can. This week, we asked a few of them to offer their comments on Night of Stars and the North Texas LGBTQ community:

Wayne Smith (as Cher): “I love being involved in Night of Stars first because of the amazing cause and because everyone involved feels strongly about coming together and helping our community. GDMAF has actually helped people I know and love. When you see the actual good a charity organization does, it puts a smile in your heart.

Vanity Storm: Performing at events like Night of Stars gives my drag meaning and importance. I admire all expressions of drag, but I have a special admiration for queens who focus their drag careers on helping others. It’s crucial to support our community and organizations such as the Gregg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. We must be proactive in helping ourselves and our community if we expect to receive support from others.

As challenges with poverty and accessing fundamental healthcare persist and marginalized groups continue to be underserved, the need for organizations like GDMAF and events like Night of Starsremains as strong as ever.

For nearly 30 years, the Gregg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund has been a pillar of support for those affected by HIV. When life becomes challenging, as it often does, these difficulties can hit those living with HIV even harder. Many have depleted all available financial resources, and it is in these moments that GDMAF steps in, offering a reassuring hand and a message of solidarity: “We’re here for you; you are not facing this alone or unsupported.”

This is the type of organization I’m proud to support.

Richard Curtin / Edna Jean Robinson: Good day to y’all. My career began in Dallas with the Turtle Creek Chorale’s fundraiser, Miss Big Thickette, in 1992, and from that pageant a focus was created: fundraising for the people of my community and helping to provide the necessary funds for us to live, thrive and prosper.

Patti Le Plae Safe helped me begin a career in fundraising with Miss Charity America and Home for the Holidays. Caven Enterprises’ AIDS fund event Miss Missed America was my preliminary to Miss Charity America in 1996 as I continued to raise funds.

Over the years, the need for these funds has just gotten bigger, and their focus remains on assisting our community members in need. GDMAF does just that — year after year providing quality entertainment, events, auctions and concerts to raise funds.

My focus IS and will always be to raise awareness, raise funds and raise the spirit of our community. Dallas IS and will always be my home. This event feels like a homecoming for me — a return to the Rose Room and to the heart of why I perform: fundraising. I am thrilled to be returning home, and I hope to see a lot of faces I miss.

And as I look back on a 30-year career, I am reminded of an important lesson I’ve learned: “Never, ever, wear heels in wet grass!”