The Hidden Door opened its doors again today — Wednesday, June 16 — on Tony Bobrow’s birthday after having been closed for more than 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hidden Door President Harvey Meissner and his crew took advantage of the down time to do some remodeling, and debuted a newly-renovated patio to an approving crowd. Dallas Voice’s Chad Mantooth was there to capture the re-opening party in photos.