The Gay Agenda
• Every Monday: THRIVE
Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.
• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays
A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.
• Weekly: Frontrunners
Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.
• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting
Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.
FEBRUARY
• Feb. 6: Dallas Black Dance Theater
DBDT: Encore! reinvents audience favorites featuring established and emerging choreographers using the Dallas landscape as its stage. The dancers will be filmed dancing in Dallas’ East Quarter, Block House, and 2200 Main for a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tickets at DBDT.com.
• Feb. 7-Aug. 29: Curbed Vanity
The first solo museum exhibition for Booker T. graduate Chris Schanck. Curbed Vanity: A Contemporary Foil by Chris Schanck pairs Gilded Age silversmithing from the museum’s collection with pieces built by Schanck. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.
• Feb 9: Same-sex partner grief group
Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.
• Feb. 11: PFLAG Dallas
Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.
• Feb. 12: Taking Care of Our Own
Coalition for Aging LGBT presents LGBTQ Caregiver Conference with information on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the impact on the LGBTQ community and more. Register at 800-272-3900 or at tinyurl.com/AlzLGBTQ.
• Feb. 13: Queer Reads
Join the Dallas Public Library online for discussion of The Gilda Stories by Jewelle Gomez from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-1.
• Feb. 13-14: Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus
A one-man fusion of theater and stand-up on Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Perforance Drive, Richardson.
• Feb. 14: Love Equality
Fourth annual Love Equality event that benefits Equality Texas is virtual on an interactive event platform, Airmeet. You’ll be encouraged to pop a bottle of champagne, create a dance floor in your living room and enjoy the Valentine’s day brunch for a cause: full and lived equality for LGBTQ Texans. Tickets at EqualityTexas.org/loveequalitytickets. $30.
• Feb. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas
General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.
• Through Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works
This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits
made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org. Tickets at EisemannCenter.com.
• Feb 23: Same-sex partner grief group
Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.
• Feb. 25: Texas LGBTQ Chambers Pride Across Texas
Make statewide business connections with the LGBTQ and allied business community from 4:30-6 p.m. Complimentary to chamber members. To register email lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.
• Feb. 26-March 6: Carbonaro: Live from Space
Join Michael Carbonaro for a live, interactive magic experience Zoomed right to your living room. Four performances: Feb. 26, 27, March 5, 6. From $25. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
• Feb. 27: The State Classic Ultimate Mega Party
Dallas Southern Pride presents the State Fair classic weekend ultimate mega party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. Mask required. DallasSouthernPride.com. Tickets $30- $1,000.
• Feb. 28-June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works
Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.
MARCH
• Through March 7: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions
Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers — the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.
• March 11: PFLAG Dallas
Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.
• March 13: Queer Reads
Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.
• Through March 14: Queen Nefertari’s Egypt
Learn about the role of women during Egypt’s New Kingdom Period at the Kimbell Museum, 3333Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18.
• March 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas
General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.
APRIL
• April 8: PFLAG Dallas
Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.
• April 10: Queer Reads
Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.
• April 27: Get Centered tour
Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org
MAY
• May 1: Toast to Life
Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.
• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff
The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.
• May 8: Queer Reads
Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.
JUNE
• June 22: Get Centered tour
Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org
JULY
AUGUST
• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour
Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org
SEPTEMBER
OCTOBER
• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour
Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org
NOVEMBER
• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour
Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org
DECEMBER