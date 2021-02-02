The Gay Agenda

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 6: Dallas Black Dance Theater

DBDT: Encore! reinvents audience favorites featuring established and emerging choreographers using the Dallas landscape as its stage. The dancers will be filmed dancing in Dallas’ East Quarter, Block House, and 2200 Main for a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tickets at DBDT.com.

• Feb. 7-Aug. 29: Curbed Vanity

The first solo museum exhibition for Booker T. graduate Chris Schanck. Curbed Vanity: A Contemporary Foil by Chris Schanck pairs Gilded Age silversmithing from the museum’s collection with pieces built by Schanck. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb 9: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Feb. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Feb. 12: Taking Care of Our Own

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents LGBTQ Caregiver Conference with information on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the impact on the LGBTQ community and more. Register at 800-272-3900 or at tinyurl.com/AlzLGBTQ.

• Feb. 13: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online for discussion of The Gilda Stories by Jewelle Gomez from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-1.

• Feb. 13-14: Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus

A one-man fusion of theater and stand-up on Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Perforance Drive, Richardson.

• Feb. 14: Love Equality

Fourth annual Love Equality event that benefits Equality Texas is virtual on an interactive event platform, Airmeet. You’ll be encouraged to pop a bottle of champagne, create a dance floor in your living room and enjoy the Valentine’s day brunch for a cause: full and lived equality for LGBTQ Texans. Tickets at EqualityTexas.org/loveequalitytickets. $30.

• Feb. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Through Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org. Tickets at EisemannCenter.com.

• Feb 23: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Feb. 25: Texas LGBTQ Chambers Pride Across Texas

Make statewide business connections with the LGBTQ and allied business community from 4:30-6 p.m. Complimentary to chamber members. To register email lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.

• Feb. 26-March 6: Carbonaro: Live from Space

Join Michael Carbonaro for a live, interactive magic experience Zoomed right to your living room. Four performances: Feb. 26, 27, March 5, 6. From $25. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

• Feb. 27: The State Classic Ultimate Mega Party

Dallas Southern Pride presents the State Fair classic weekend ultimate mega party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. Mask required. DallasSouthernPride.com. Tickets $30- $1,000.

• Feb. 28-June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.

MARCH

• Through March 7: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers — the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• March 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• March 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Through March 14: Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Learn about the role of women during Egypt’s New Kingdom Period at the Kimbell Museum, 3333Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18.

• March 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

APRIL

• April 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

JUNE

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

JULY

AUGUST

• Aug. 24: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

DECEMBER