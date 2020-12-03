Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 4-20: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Enjoy 550,000 LED lights illuminating the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and the many trees in Sammons Park from 5:30-10 p.m. Free.

• Through Dec. 5: Mind’s Eye

Mind’s Eye is a solo exhibition featuring new works by artist Yasuyo Maruyama. Through Dec. 5 at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St.

• Through Dec. 6: The Cedars Union Art Auction

The Cedars Union, a nonprofit art incubator located in The Cedars, will hold a fundraising auction of artwork made by their artists. Bidding will be done online beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28-6 p.m. Dec. 6. CedarsUnion.org.

• Dec. 5: TITAS Does Drag II

Back by popular demand. TITAS Does Drag II, The Rose Room on Tour brings some of the most glamorous stars in Dallas to the socially distanced Winspear Opera House. Cassie Nova emcees. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 5-20: Jingle All the Way

A holiday family concert sung by your favorite holiday characters. Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. CasaManana.org. Box office 817-332-2272.

• Dec. 6-13: Market at the Meyerson

Dallas Symphony Association in partnership with the Dallas Arts District offer Market at the Meyerson featuring a variety of gifts from the DSO, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Museum of Arts and others, noon to 7:30 p.m. daily.

• Dec. 7: Arts & Letters Live

Dave Barry in a live virtual event at 7 p.m. Tickets at DMA.org.

• Dec. 9: HRC Federal Club National Holiday Celebration

Join HRC President Alphonso David for Federal Club’s virtual national holiday celebration. Free. Register at HRC.org and Zoom link will be sent the day before the event.

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 11: Turtle Creek Chorale concert

The Turtle Creek Chorale performs Holidays Unmuted, a virtual Christmas concert. BJ Cleveland hosts the show as Liza Minelli. They promise many surprises, but assure that the traditional Silent Night in sign language will be featured. 7 p.m., streaming on the Turtle Creek Chorale Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

• Dec. 12: Toy Drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the Round-Up parking lot collecting unwrapped toys benefiting the Adelfa Callejo School from noon-4 p.m.

• Dec. 12: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss fiction and nonfiction books about and/or written by the LGBTQ community. Register online through the Dallas Public Library’s events calendar. https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club.

• Through Dec. 13: Remember. Breathe. Dream.

A contemplative visual arts journey that will span the campus of the Latino Cultural Center. Only four participants will be allowed at a time presented by Cara Mia Theatre. Tickets and info at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Dec. 18: “A Holly Jolly Celebration”

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday celebration featuring sing-along at 7 p.m. on Bloomberg Television.

• Dec. 18-20: Drive N Drag Saves Christmas

Bianca Del Rio as Scrooge Del Rio and Asia O’Hara in Drag N Drive Saves Christmas from 4-11 p.m. at Irving Mall. $69 per car for two people. Tickets at VossEvents.com.

• Dec. 19: Women’s Chorus of Dallas concert

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents its holiday concert, “Love and Joy,” virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at https://app.tickettailor.com/login?redirectTo=/event/485855.

• Dec. 19: Messiah Sing-Along

Dallas Bach Society presents the annual Messiah Sing-Along at 5:30 p.m. in Strauss Square. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Through Dec. 22: The Naughty List

Stage West presents a new holiday work as an outdoor experience at Texas Wesleyan University Mall, 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth. $20. $10 youth. 7 p.m. 817-784-9378. StageWest.org. Streaming available starting Dec. 4. $30 per household.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Through-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day

• Through Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way,

Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

• Through Jan. 3: Dallas Zoo Lights

Cruise through a newly constructed pathway as you marvel at over a million twinkling lights and endless holiday cheer along the way. $65 per car. ZooLights.DallasZoo.com.

• Through Jan. 3: Ella’s Swinging Christmas

This tribute to Ella Fitzgerald features Feleceia Wilson at WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison. Tickets and info at WaterTowerTheatre.org

• Through Jan. 3: Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan celebrates the holidays with the exhibit I Love Christmas Movies, a 50,000 square foot outdoor holiday lanterns exhibition Yuletide Bright and a build-your-own snowman with real snow. Activities include snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating and more. Tickets at GaylordTexanTickets.com. Enter promo code GAYLORD for any available discounts.

• Jan 9: Queer Reads

• Jan. 16: DRAGAPALOOZA

DRAGPALOOZA is a concert film featuring some of the best drag queens from around the world — Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Rhea Litre, Trixie Mattel, Coco Montrese and Sharon Needles. The film will stream exclusively on MySongbird.com beginning Dec. 5.



• Through Jan. 24: Westland

Texas artist Jon Flaming showcases a new body of work exploring cowboy culture and the rural Southwest. Through Jan. 24. Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth.

• Jan. 27-31: Creating Change

The LGBTQ Task Force’s annual activists conference will be held virtually. Dallas Voice will have details as they’re released.

FEBRUARY

• Through Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

MARCH

• Through March 7: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.