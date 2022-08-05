2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line sends a postcard from 2030

Kia sends you a postcard from 2030. While several automakers are plotting plans to convert their internal combustion line-up to all-electric by then, the Kia EV6 is already driving there. Its sleek muscular profile covers a swift and silent powertrain that gives passengers every opportunity to luxuriate in a tech-laden cabin. It’s the car we were promised in the future, fully realized today. Let’s take it for a ride.

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line

Five-passenger, awd 5-door

Powertrain: Li-ion batteries/motor

Output: 320hp/446 lb.-ft.

Suspension f/r: Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 20”/20” alloy

Brakes f/r: regen disc/disc

Must-have features: Style, Driving

Driving range: 274 miles

0-60 mph: 5.2s

Economy city/hwy: 116/94 mpg-e

Assembly: Hwasung, Korea

Base/as-tested price: $41,400/57,410

It looks the part with its wide electric car stance, squinty angry headlamps and slashed lower facia. Bulging fenders surround fat 20-inch wheels. Kia wants us to think of the EV6 as a crossover, and it was quite large resting in my garage, but think more of a tall swagger wagon. I especially like the barely sloping roof, gently kissed by the upturned rear pillar and a wide curvy rump with just a strip of LEDs arching over.

The minimalist artwork continues inside where twin thin screens top the dash for gauges and infotainment, sueded sport seats are heated/ventilated, and the flybridge console houses cupholders, gear selector, and wireless phone charger. Sueded sport seats are heated and ventilated. Check too Meridian audio, heated steering wheel and power moonroof. Safety is highlighted by front/rear automatic braking, widescreen head-up display and safe exit assist that prevents passengers from stepping into traffic.

Living with the EV6 is pretty easy. Fully charged, our all-wheel-drive GT-Line goes 274 miles (310 miles without the sports gear) and can fast charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes. Charge overnight at home on a 240v charger, but employing just household current consumes 68 hours. Definitely get the home charger. If you care about economy, the car boasts 116/94-MPGe city/highway.

GT-Line means this EV6 looks like the super-fast GT but isn’t nearly as quick. Though, it’s not slow. The 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack sends 320 horsepower and 446 lb.-ft. of torque to the road through all-wheel-drive. While the GT can click off 0-60 mph in a scant 3.5 seconds, the GT-Line will require 5.2s. I know, the sacrifices we must make.

Just be aware that if you keep going fast, you won’t go very far.

And, that would be a shame because the EV6 is a joy to drive. Energize the big pedal, and it whooshes silently away.

It’s very happy slipping through city traffic or making haste on the Interstate with regenerative braking allowing one-pedal control. Adaptive cruise and lane centering steering add to the relaxation. The car is quite heavy — over 4,000 lbs. — but, the weight is low down in the chassis and the suspension does a good job of stepping through corners and over rough pavement.

If the EV6 had a gas engine, I’d still like it. It is beautiful and works simply. The cabin is roomy and sets the standard for ease of use with all of the latest infotainment and safety features. But, it is electric and that makes it a better car.

I’m not enjoying being home from 2030, but I can’t wait to see what Kia builds eight years hence.

A base price of $41,400 rises to $57,410 as-tested (minus $7,500 federal tax credit). Competitors include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Chevy Bolt EUV, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

