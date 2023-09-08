Fashion Optical is now home to Tom Ford Eyewear Boutique

Rich Lopez | Staff Writer

Fashion Optical Dallas recently announced some big news for its Oak Lawn spot: The luxury designer eyewear retailer now features the Tom Ford Eyewear Boutique. Touted as the largest single collection of Tom Ford frames in the state, Fashion Optical now gives customers new options for adding stylish looks to their wardrobe.

“We just opened last week and we’re the only one in Texas,” Fashion Optical owner Morgan Gianni said of the new line.

Tom Ford’s line at Fashion Optical is a collection of luxury eyewear featuring frames made from quality materials. The new boutique offers a variety of styles to suit any and all personalities from classic designs to fashion-forward looks, Gianni said.

This boutique has been in the works for a year. Gianni had the space and approached the fashion house about the idea. When they said yes, it was a big win for Gianni.

“I have been working on this since last September, trying to work this out,” he said. “I presented them with this idea of being a one-stop shop. They were receptive to it.”

The Tom Ford line was recently named to British GQ’s “Best Men’s Eyeglasses 2023” list. Since creating the eyewear brand 15 years ago, Ford — originally from Austin — has brought his distinctive design from fashion to the eyewear market.

Described as modern, alluring and innovative, Ford’s line expands the idea of high fashion with both workmanship and materials that echo the craft of his previous ready-to-wear collections for Gucci.

After time at Gucci, Perry Ellis and Yves Saint Laurent, Ford launched his own eponymous line that includes menswear, fragrances, accessories and his eyewear. His eyewear line includes both prescription glasses and sun protective lenses as well.

Fashion Optical’s new offering comes at just the right time, as high-end eyewear is having a moment. The market has been projected to increase by more than 3 percent by 2028. According to an HTF Market Intelligence analysis this May, the market has an estimated value of just more than $24 billion. Projections see that rising to almost $40 billion by 2028.

So who’s buying this eyewear? The study shows the largest base of consumers are millennials and Gen Z, thanks to their rising disposable incomes and social media influence.

And all of that looks to be happening right here at Fashion Optical, particularly with the Ford line.

According to Gianni, most retailers don’t carry the full amount of Tom Ford inventory simply due to space. Now, Fashion Optical features Tom Ford eyewear that includes the Private Label Collection based on frames Ford wears himself and almost 200 designs to select from displayed in custom-made cases.

“We have countless frames here, and these are selling really well,” Tom Ford Specialist Gabriel Luna said of the location. And, yes, Fashion Optical does have a Tom Ford specialist onsite.

“You have to go through training for Tom Ford, and we were so lucky to secure Gabe,” Gianni said.

Shoppers of all genders will have some knowledgeable help in their shopping experience. For Gianni, that’s of foremost importance.

“What we do is authentic here, and we treat all our customers with care and however we can help them make their own decisions,” he said.

Find the LGBTQ owned retailer online at FashionOpticalDallas.com.