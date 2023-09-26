On Monday, the board of directors of Art Conspiracy (ArtCon), the Dallas-based nonprofit organization where artists and musicians “conspire” to raise funds for area programs and causes, announced its decision to cease operations. The annual art auction and music event raised half a million dollars in its time since 2005. For its final act, ArtCon made a final donation of $6,000 to Foundation 45.

ArtCon would like to thank the Dallas arts community—particularly all the artists and volunteers who, over the years, have been a critical component to its success.

“Before the pandemic, ArtCon was facing mounting pressures in the search for event spaces and navigating growing costs that were hindering our model, which was already challenged by its all-volunteer structure and role as a ‘pass-through’ organization that donates all the funds it raises,” Geoff Barry, president of the board said in Monday’s press release. “COVID-19 effectively ended our ability to evolve around these limitations, stopping us from not only putting on our signature annual fundraisers, but also from building a steady pipeline of volunteer leadership to execute them. It saddens us to end this important work, and we’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years—not just the money raised, but also the many connections made and collaborations that have been born from them, which live on. We know we’ve made a positive and lasting difference in North Texas, among our community of artists, our audience, and our beneficiaries.”

Executive Director and CEO of Foundation 45 Lauren O’Connor added, “While we’re disappointed ArtCon 15 couldn’t ultimately happen, we certainly understand the devastating effects of the pandemic and the effects it’s had on so many nonprofit organizations. We are grateful for ArtCon’s contributions, which will provide valuable mental healthcare services to the Dallas arts community.”

For its last hurrah, ArtCon will host its last fundraising event, Art of the Guitar on Oct. 21. The event consists of a live auction of more than 45 local artist-decorated guitars, with all funds raised directly supporting Foundation 45’s mission of providing free, top-tier mental health support services to the community.

—From staff reports