It’s the holiday season and who doesn’t want to walk into that company party with your skin glowing?! From pesky sun spots to deep set wrinkles, Carly from ZO Skin Centre joins the show on this episode to talk about all things skin renewal and more. She and Brad will unpack their favorite treatments, talk about the ZO product line and share tips for first-time med spa visitors!

For more info visit: www.dallasskincentre.com