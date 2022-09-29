Texas Pride Impact Funds this week announced that the 2022-2023 Texas Health Impact Grants application are now availablefor grassroots organizations in Texas currently leading work or seeking to develop innovative work that disrupts disparities and prioritizes the needs of people living with and impacted by HIV.

The multi-year initiative will focus on two key areas: 1. Linkage and engagement to care, and 2. advocacy for people living with HIV/AIDS, those vulnerable to HIV and their families, focusing especially on Black and Latinx transgender individuals and Black and Latinx MSM.

Grant proposals may request up to a maximum of $12,500.

Selected by ViiV Healthcare as one of 13 AMP grant program leads, TPIF is a member of a nationwide cohort working to disrupt disparities and prioritize the needs of people living with and impacted by HIV across the US. ViiV’s Healthcare’s Positive Action AMP grant incubators serve as resource hubs and think tanks for leaders, networks and projects across HIV, health, housing and wellness.

AMP resources fund and support organizations leading grassroots HIV outreach with micro-grants, mentorship and other network supports.

Through a three-year Racial Equity Fund grant from The Dallas Foundation, TPIF will increase the number of Dallas County organizations participating in the Texas Health Impact Grant program, augmenting the ViiV Healthcare funding for the foundation’s state-wide initiative.

“We are grateful to ViiV Healthcare for their confidence in TPIF and for establishing this grant opportunity that aligns with the funding we strive to bring to our fcus communities and populations across our large state,” said Executive Director Ron Guillard. “The ViiV healthcare funding was an instrumental catalyst for TPIF to hire our program director, Robert Salcido Jr., in February of this year to help lead the Texas Health Impact Grant program and the cohort of grassroots organizations it creates.”

The mission of TPIF is to inspire giving and investment to secure equitable opportunities that serve and enrich the lives of LGBTQ Texans for generations to come. TPIF was chartered in 2015 as the first LGBTQ statewide foundation for Texas. The organization operates under fiscal sponsorship of the Dallas Foundation, a 501(c)(3), publicly supported charity

The Dallas Foundation provides TPIF investment management and other administrative services, helping TPIF leaders and volunteers focus on community and donor engagement.

In November 2018, TPIF launched its annual Community Grants program, awarding $120,000 to sixteen LGBTQ+ supportive organizations across Texas; to date a total of $1,100,000 in grants have been awarded. TPIF prioritizes organizations and projects that address the current and direct needs of LGBTQ+ communities while also seeking to correct the systemic injustices that unfairly burden people living within these identities and at their intersections. TPIF is supported by a growing donor community of individuals and families, corporations, and institutional donors.

For more information visit Texas Pride Impact Funds. www.txpif.org To donate go here. www.txpif.org/donate-today/