The Texas House passed HB 25 that will require students to play on school sports teams based on their gender assigned at birth.

State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez said in a statement, “After seven committee hearings this year regarding UIL sports participation, Texas Republicans ignored the overwhelming plea from transgender children and families to not pass a bill directly attacking their ability to participate in school sports with their classmates.”

She said the House passed the bill despite not being able to cite one example of a transgender child participating in sports affecting a cisgender child.

“Republicans were determined to extend their culture war to our schools and children’s sports teams,” she said. “As a proud Democratic member of the Texas House, my opposition to discriminatory legislation like HB 25 remains unequivocal, and I am grateful to my Democratic colleagues that fought alongside me today. I want all transgender children to know you have allies in the Texas House that will continue to stand up for you.”

quality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez aid in a press release, “The passage of HB 25 is a hateful, targeted attack on transgender people living in Texas. Extremists in our Legislature have continuously leveraged cruel rhetoric and rampant misinformation to coordinate this attack on the transgender community — young children in particular — and have sent a clear message that Texas is not a safe place for them to live.”

He pointed out that sports provide children camaraderie with friends and learning lessons about teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy exercise.

“The ‘debate’ over this anti-transgender bill is already exacerbating intolerance, fueling discrimination, and solidifying Texas’ reputation as the leading state for violence against trans people,” he said.

The Senate already passed SB 3, a version of the bill. Once reconciled and passed by the Senate, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign it into law.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia, who represents parts of Oak Lawn and Oak Cliff and worked tirelessly against the bill, tweeted, “To all #LGBT Texans, I’m sorry. Today was a stain on this state. Don’t give up. You are loved.”

— David Taffet