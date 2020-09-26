The Texas Equity PAC, the political action committee of Equality Texas, has issued the list of the final seven pro-equality Texas Senate and House candidates the PAC is endorsing in the November 2020 General Election.

“It is critically important that Equality Texans turn out in masse to vote this November to ensure that Texas continues its march toward equal justice under the law, Texas Equity PAC CEO Richardo Martinez said. “The Texas House is nine seats away from flipping to a pro-equality majority, and electing pro-equality Senate candidates can help us block the lieutenant governor from ramming through anti-LGBT legislation.”

The final seven candidates earning Texas Equity PAC’s endorsement are:

• Democrat Audrey Spanko in Senate District 1, representing northeast Texas, including Tyler, Marshall and Texarkana.

• Democrat Robert Vick in Senate District 22, which includes Ellis, Hood, Johnson, Somervell and Tarrant counties.

• Democrat Roland Gutierrez in Senate District 19, which includes San Antonio and Bexar County and stretches to Fort Stockton and Del Rio.

• Democrat Eddie Lucio III in House District 38 in Brownsville.

• Democrat Rhetta Bowers in House District 113 in Mesquite.

• Democrat John Turner in House District 114 in Garland.

• Democrat Trey Martinez Fischer in House District 116 in San Antonio.

“These candidates for office have committed to supporting LGBTQ rights, civil rights and social justice,” Martinez said. “We strongly support their candidacy. We believe voters will overwhelmingly reject candidates who engage in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and homophobic and transphobic campaign tactics. If these pro-equality leaders are elected, many of them will replace incumbents who espouse anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies,” said Ricardo Martinez.”

For a complete list of Texas Equity PAC’s endorsements visit the website.

— Tammye Nash