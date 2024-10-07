The Texas Cultural Trust, a nonprofit increasing awareness, access and support for the arts, arts education, artists and the arts and culture industry in Texas, has announced the opening of its Texas Women for the Arts Grant application. Texas Women for the Arts is a membership program driven by a network of over 200 Texas women that aims to awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child and provides critical funding to support arts education programs throughout the state.

Since its inception in 2005, the organization has awarded more than 400 grants, totaling more than $4.3 million and impacting the lives of more than 3.6 million children.

Each year, grants are awarded in the spring following a review process by TWA members, who also have the opportunity to nominate arts organizations in their region. During the previous year’s grant cycle, TWA awarded more than $319,000 to support community organizations, museums, after-school programs, summer camps and more. The 2024-25 grant cycle is open from Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.

Eligibility criteria for the 2024-25 program:

• Applicants must have a 501(c)(3) designation with the following exceptions: religious organizations and city/county/state historical agencies.

• Current grantees are not eligible to apply after two consecutive years of funding. Applicants may reapply after a waiting period of one year.

• Applications must be sponsored by a current TWA member. The Texas Cultural Trust does not assign sponsors. It is the applicant’s responsibility to identify and solicit a TWA member to sponsor their application.

• All applicants must have active registration and be in good standing with the Texas Secretary of State.

• To be eligible for consideration, the program for which applicants are seeking funding must reflect the mission of TWA: To awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child.

To learn more about the grant program and apply, please visit txculturaltrust.org/what-we-do/texas-women-for-the-arts/grants/. For more information, email info@txculturaltrust.org with the subject line “TWA Grants.”

For membership information, visit texasculturaltrust.givecloud.co/texas-women-for-the-arts-memberships.

—David Taffet