We already knew that the Teddy Bear Party on Dec. 11 was a huge success. Now we have the numbers to back that up.

Here is a statement from the organizers updating the numbers:

“We want to thank you for all your support for the 10th Annual Teddy Bear Party! It was an incredible evening with love, laughter and holiday cheer in the air!

“We sincerely appreciate your generosity and we are thrilled to be donating over $105,000 to the beneficiaries, which is inclusive of 1,250-plus teddy bears!

“Children’s Health is overwhelmingly appreciative of Teddy Bear Party, our guests, the individual and corporate sponsors and the founders. Considering TBP couldn’t host an event in 2020, Children’s was running dangerously low on teddy bears. This donation is very much needed and every tear bear will be going in the arms of a child during their time of need throughout their hospital journey.

“In addition to Children’s, Teddy Bear Party is honored to support our beneficiaries that do so much for our local and national communities. We will keep you posted on the final amounts distributed to the beneficiaries.”

Other beneficiaries are Children’s Cancer Fund, Equality Texas and Family Equality.

— Tammye Nash