Ok y’all. I admit it. Other than “Shake It Off” (because of Dwayne Johnson on Lip Sync Battle) I have never been a huge Taylor Swift fan. That has changed, thanks to her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down.”

Ms. Swift — who used her influence earlier this Pride Month to get her fans to contact U.S. senators from her home state of Tennessee and tell them to vote for the Equality Act — calls out the homophobes with her new release, with lines like “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night,” “shade never made anybody less gay” and “Can you just not step on his gown?”

Right now, the only video is a brightly-made segment showing the lyrics amid lots of rainbows (watch it below). But Variety says that a “fully-produced video” for the song is set to debut June 17 (that’s next Monday, just FYI). And Swift herself promises, “the video is very worth the wait.”

We’re counting on it Taylor, and thanks for your support!

— Tammye Nash