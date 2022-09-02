Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Wagamama is heading to Dallas

The restaurant brand Wagamama continues its U.S. expansion and has signed a lease for its next location, the first in Texas. The new Dallas location will be on the ground floor of The Link at Uptown and will occupy 4,700 square feet, which includes a private outdoor patio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wagamama to The Link at Uptown,” Lee White, managing partner at Kaizen Development Partners said in a press release. “Wagamama has developed a fanatical customer base, and we are confident its combination of fresh, high-quality food and clean, modern aesthetic will appeal to our tenants and the market alike.”

Wagamama serves a modern take on Asian-fusion cuisine, drawing inspiration from the flavors of Japan, Korea and Vietnam. The menu includes a variety of freshly prepared ramen bowls, noodle and rice dishes, curries and salads served with shareable sides and craft cocktails. The brand is built on the concept of kaizen, or “good change,” which has been the foundation of its global presence.

“We look forward to having guests fully experience Wagamama’s modern take on Asian cuisine in Dallas’ stylish Uptown District,” Richard Flaherty, co-CEO of Wagamama USA mentioned. “Our elevated pan-Asian concept and engaging, high-energy dining experience will be a perfect complement to The Link at Uptown’s array of sophisticated amenities.”

No word yet on a projected opening date.

BoomerJack’s extend its late-night hours

As part of its appeal to sports fans and football season here, On Deck Concepts announced that it has extended BoomerJack’s late-night hours until 2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Choose from their small bite options for $6 from 2-6 p.m. on weekdays and a bit later now from 10 p.m. until closing daily. The small bite options include classic comfort food to accompany sports nights like fried pickles, chips and queso, boneless wings, mozzarella bites, cheddar fries, and sliders.

BoomerJack’s also offers daily drink deals. Weekend specials are highlights though. On Fridays, enjoy $3 White Gummy Bear Shots, $4 Dos XX Draft, and $5 14oz Blood & Honey Draft. Saturdays offer $3 Sol Bottles, $3 Mexican Candy Shots, and $4 Modelo Drafts. Celebrate Sunday Funday with $3 Shiner Brands, $4 Crown Royal, $4 Green Tea Shots, $4 Western Son Mules, $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys, and $5 house-specialty Jack’s Ritas.

Buzzkill moment. Specials are not valid at Casa Linda, Denton, Mesquite, Terrell or Samuell locations. Click here for all other locations.

Celebrate both Labor Day and National Cheese Pizza Day at Sfereco

So National Cheese Pizza Day exists because why shouldn’t it? The national day is on Labor Day and Sfereco will offer two deals.

Purchase a 12″ El Presidente (cheese pizza), and receive a complimentary cheese garlic bread. Or you can purchase a 16″ El Presidente and receive an order of toasted ravioli.

Sfereco has locations in Downtown Dallas (1914 Commerce at The Statler), at Flower Mound’s River Walk (4120 River Walk Dr.) and in Old Town Lewisville (233 W. Church) .

In other related news, Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC), the brand behind Sfereco will open a new, fourth location this month. The new restaurant will open with dinner service Sept. 15 at 1941 Preston Road, Suite 1004, in Plano.

“We’ve been wanting to bring Sfereco to Plano for a long while now, so we’re really excited to open in such a prime location at Park and Preston,” Robert Hall, CEO of Refined Hospitality Concepts said in a press release. “With personal roots and long family history in Plano, we think local diners will really enjoy our atmosphere and chef-driven, Italian-American menu.”

The 3,200-square-foot Sfereco, with its Spaghetti Western-themed interior and menu offerings, will feature a private event space plus a patio that can accommodate up to 50 diners. Sfereco offers weekly specials that are budget & family-friendly. Kids under 12 eat free on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entrée, for example. Meatball Mondays, a dine-in special, offers Traditional Meatballs for just a dollar each. Game Day specials are available during streaming of major league games and include deals such as a 16” specialty pizza and 12 wings for $26.99.

Wild Turkey sponsors ATTPAC Thursday Happy Hour

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced Thursday that Wild Turkey will provide support to the PNC Patio Sessions for September and October before the series breaks for the winter.Wild Turkey will be showcasing specialty cocktails at the Sessions, and the Wild Turkey 101 Bold Nights airstream vehicle will be on site Oct. 13 to get ready for this year’s Turn Up The Lights on Oct. 15 where Wild Turkey will serve as the presenting sponsor.

“We are so excited to partner with AT&T Performing Arts Center to support PNC Patio Sessions for September and October as part of our greater initiative which supports independent talent across the country,” Wild Turkey marketing director Mark Watson said in a press release. “We cannot wait to share Wild Turkey’s commitment to independent artists with the Dallas community this Fall.”

The Patio Sessions are free concerts featuring local artists and bands held in Sammons Park that take place on Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The weekly concerts are held on the patio outside the Center Café, with games and the Reliant Putting Green nearby. New to Patio Sessions this fall include original food and drink options, thanks to the Center’s new concessionaire, G Texas Catering and Events, as well as, a wide selection of beer and wines.

Football and fajitas special at Cantina Laredo

Cantina Laredo is ready for the Dallas Cowboys season opener on Sept. 11. The restaurant’s Addison and Frisco locations will celebrate the team by offering gameday specials on Combination Fajitas for $12 per person. The special is good on Dallas Cowboys game days during the regular NFL season and for dine-in or to-go. Not valid with any other offers or delivery services.

Stoneleigh and Deep Ellum Brewing team up for dinner event

The Stoneleigh Hotel and Deep Ellum Brewing Company introduce the Love Runs Deep beer dinner on Sept. 21. To celebrate the historic and culturally rich neighborhood of Dallas, this dining experience will include a four-course menu from Executive Chef Esayas Estifanos that will be paired with four full-flavored brews selected by Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s representative and hops expert Davis Howe.

Tickets are now on sale for $89 a person and can be purchased here.

Thirsty Lion Partners with local schools for Dine-to-Give fundraiser

When a school is registered to participate with Thirsty Lion, customers can notify their server by showing the event flyer with the name of a participating school that they would like 15 percent of their check to be given to that school. This event will be held throughout the month of September, Monday through Thursday, at all Thirsty Lion locations.

“We value our communities and are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to local families with our Dine-to-Give fundraising event,” John Plew, president and CEO of Thirsty Lion Gastropub said in an email announcement. “These funds will be given directly to teams of dedicated parents who care about their children’s education. We are happy to lend a hand in their concerted efforts.”

Opened in August: Autonomous Society Brewpub, Lexy’s and Sweetgreen

Autonomous Society, a brewpub offering local craft beers and lite bites opened Aug. 13 at 1928 S. Akard St. in The Cedars and is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

“The Cedars area of Dallas is booming and we feel the brewpub will be a great addition to the area. The neighborhood seems really excited. I want this to be a staple for the locals to call home, as well as being a destination spot for those that live in the surrounding areas,” brewmaster and founder Dean Weaver said.

The pub serves 24 select local craft beers and in the coming months, Weaver plans to rotate several of his “Deanitude” creations to the list. Paninis and pretzel bites will be offered when the kitchen is fully running.

The space features a 10-seat bar, a window bar and tables, an outdoor patio, board games, dominoes and multiple televisions showing sporting events. A large private parking lot is conveniently located behind the building.

Lexy’s featuring New American fare and whimsical cocktails opened in Trinity Groves

Bring your selfie game for this place. The Trinity Groves Restaurant Group opened its newest concept, Lexy’s “Local New American” on Aug.15. Located in the old Casa Rubio and Souk Mediterranean space, Lexy’s dining spot looks designed for picturesque moments and offers lunch and dinner service and influences from the experiences and travels of husband-and-wife restaurateur team, Julian and Alexa (Lexy) Rodarte.

“Back in 2016, I met Julian shortly after leaving my corporate marketing job and began working with him to brand Beto & Son, then started consulting for restaurants in various cities,” Alexa Rodarte, Trinity Groves Director of Marketing said in a press release. “After spending an extended amount of time away from Dallas, we knew we wanted to create our first concept entirely together at Trinity Groves, which led to Lexy’s. This new concept is a compilation of the life experiences that Julian and I have had together, including our adventures around the world.”

Led by Director of Culinary Aubrey Murphy (formerly at Knife Steakhouse under Michelin Star Chef John Tesar’s Executive Chef), Lexy’s delivers a menu which highlights fresh seafood, Texas Wagyu, and seasonal produce from their favorite local North Texas farmers such as Profound Farms.

Under Lexy’s director of operations Sofia Martinez, the cocktail menu mixes traditional and innovative techniques and features libations on tap as well as hand-shaken specialty cocktails. This includes their CBD-infused “High Tea”, made with a blend of chai tea, coffee, and cocoa nib-infused tequila, served in a vintage porcelain teapot billowing with dry ice smoke.

“Over the past two years, Alexa (Lexy) and I worked in over a dozen restaurants in five different states and spent time traveling Europe & Central America to study and research cuisines. These experiences led to the idea of Lexy’s– a restaurant where we could use the techniques and learned experiences from our travels to offer a menu with food sourced from the best of its local farms and purveyors,” Trinity Groves Restaurant Group’s CEO Julian Rodarte mentioned. “We like to think of Lexy’s as an “Everyone’s Any Time, Any Day” kind of place. Whether dining in for a business meeting, a quick healthy lunch spot, or date night with your significant other, we know Lexy’s will transcend our guest’s needs, appetites & desires. We are thrilled to bring an experience we know Dallasites will never forget.”

Located in the heart of Trinity Groves, Lexy’s is a 4,700-square-foot space that will feature a 141-seat dining room including a 15-seat bar, and a 2,500-square-foot patio area that seats 125. Designed by John Paul Valverde of Coevál Studio, Lexy’s modern-day Regency interiors include floral-patterned wall coverings, upholstered seating featuring pastel pink and baby blue fabric and feather chandeliers and an interactive champagne vending machine available for guests to order their bubbly at the press of a button while dining at Lexy’s.

Lexy’s is located in Trinity Groves at 3011 Gulden Lane, is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday-Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Salad-centric Sweetgreen opened in Lakewood

In the old Dixie House space is now a much healthier option in the Lakewood Shopping Center. This marks the third location for Sweetgreen with other spots in Uptown and Deep Ellum. The restaurant opened Aug. 23.

–Compiled by Rich Lopez