The restaurant Mexican Sugar announced Monday the grand opening of its third restaurant on Tuesday. The new location will be the first in Uptown located at 2355 Olive St. at McKinney Ave. The original opened in Plano in 2013 followed by a location in Las Colinas which opened in 2020.

“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Mexican Sugar in Uptown,” Justin Beam, Director of Operations for Mexican Sugar said in a press release. “We have created an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the richness of Mexican culture and cuisine. Our new location offers both elegance and warmth – perfect to celebrate any occasion.”

With more than 12,000 square feet, the new location features two floors with indoor and exterior seating available with a capacity of almost 400. The interior is inspired by Mexican architecture and design.

The restaurant describes its menu as a celebration of Mexico’s rich culinary heritage, featuring vibrant and bold flavors made from scratch with the freshest ingredients available. Menu highlights feature tacos served on hand-pressed heirloom masa tortillas, tuna crudo, whole fried snapper, smoked lamb neck, and elevated takes on classics like lobster fundito, pictured, bone-in pork chop and prime short rib fajitas.

In addition, the new Uptown location features an experiential Agave Library housing a collection of more than 150 tequilas, mezcals and sotols to complement the menu. Mexican Sugar’s drink menu offers hand-crafted agave flights, margaritas, sangrias, wine, beer, fresh juices and coffee.

The Uptown Mexican Sugar will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. -10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Follow @MexicanSugarUptown on Facebook and @MexicanSugar on Instagram.

–From staff reports