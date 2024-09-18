Although 10 percent of early voting in Tarrant County in the 2020 election took place on college campuses, county commissioners voted along party lines to reduce the number of early voting locations on campuses in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County Republican chair Bo French wrote that getting rid of on-campus voting would be “a serious win for Republicans in Tarrant County.”

The site on the UT Arlington campus was one of the county’s busiest, but County Judge Tim O’Hare argued that there was a location nearby in downtown Arlington and students could walk to the location if they wanted to early-vote.

First year Commissioner Manny Ramirez, a Republican, voted to save campus locations. Usually he votes with the Republican majority. Texas Tribune pointed out that he voted for large tax cuts and helped block funding to a non-profit over its support of LGBTQ and abortion-rights issues.

He said he couldn’t in good conscience eliminate locations that served more than 9,000 residents last election. He also commented that Republicans in Tarrant County win because they have the right message, not because they cheat.

Campus early-voting location will remain in Tarrant County.

In 2020, Joe Biden won in Tarrant County, the largest urban county in the U.S. that usually votes Republican.

— David Taffet