Four days before the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court has declared June as National LGBTQ Pride Month.

The resolution this morning passed 3-2, with Democratic commissioners Devan Allen, the resolution’s author, and Roy Brooks and Republican County Judge joining them. Republican Commissioners J.D. Johnson and Gary Fickes abstained.

Per a review of court records, the resolution is the first acknowledging LGBTQ Pride Month. The court has been dominated by Republicans for decades, with the veteran Brooks serving as the lone Democrat. That changed last year, however, when Allen defeated Republican Andy Nguyen last year, giving Democrats a second seat on the court.

Tarrant County LGBTQ community leaders praised the resolution — even when this reporter was the first to inform them of it.

Sharon Herrera, executive director and founder of youth support group LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S., was among those taken by surprise. The proclamation shows “HOPE for our LGBTQ youth,” she wrote via Facebook. “Now let’s walk the talk and help build a safe place for them!”

DeeJay Johannessen, executive director of the Health Education Learning Project in Fort Worth, knew about the vote and was delighted by the margin. “We are happy with the county’s passage of this proclamation and understanding of the need to support all citizens and combat all hate crimes wherever they may exist,” he said. “We look forward to a time when this vote is unanimous.”

Allen’s and Whitley’s office have not replied to requests for comment.

Fort Worth is the only city in Tarrant County to acknowledge Pride. A resolution earlier this month passed unanimously, with Councilwoman Ann Zadeh presenting the signed proclamation to a group of activists, including Herrera, former Councilman Joel Burns, and Resource Center Communications and Advocacy Manager Rafael McDonnell.

— James Russell