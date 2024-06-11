The Design District’s newest restaurant Culinary Dropout debuts on Wednesday, June 12 at The International at Turtle Creek Boulevard. The restaurant hosted a VIP preview on Friday giving a first look at its menu and interior. The multi-level restaurant featured impressive bar spaces, a massive dining room and private rooms, rooftop outdoor space and bar, big screen televisions and views of downtown Dallas.

The menu was American casual but with modern flair. Plates included roasted salmon, fried chicken, steak frites, 36-hour pork ribs and more along with a selection of salads, sushi rolls and sandwiches. The restaurant also features a brunch and children’s menu, Happy Hour, a wine list and an array of classic cocktails. We started with white truffle deviled eggs ($11), crispy Brussels sprouts ($12) and soft pretzels with provolone fondue ($15.50).

Both the sprouts and pretzels were big winners. The former were beautifully crisped and bathed in a lovely tart gochujang sauce. The taste induced repeat forkings of sprouts because the mix of its savory and sweet citrus hints was easily addictive. The pretzel balls were perfectly made and the right size to tear apart for at least two dunks into the delicious fondue. The deviled eggs were underwhelming with the eggs feeling a bit too wet and less firm in its holding but the dill filling had a nice punch.

Of the entrees, we ordered steak frites ($32), the Peking duck and shrimp fried rice ($23), the ribs ($29.50) and the chopped chicken salad ($19).

The steak frites was a straightforward dish with properly cooked meat and fries that, while fairly simple, were a flavorsome accompaniment. The ribs rested atop a bed of the same fries with a side of slaw, but the fall-off-the-bone ribs were top notch in appearance and taste. While certainly toothsome, the Peking duck dish felt a bit misleading – or at least read differently than the plate. Instead of “Peking duck and shrimp fried rice” it was more of a Peking duck shrimp fried rice bowl altogether. I expected the duck on its own with a side of rice. The bowl was loaded with tastes though due to its orange miso sauce and red chili sesame butter inclusion, but I never got the cashews or smoke flavors as stated on the menu.

Culinary Dropout did not drop the ball on desserts. The Monkey Bread ($12) was a sticky, gooey delight paired with vanilla ice cream. The Mississippi Mud Pie ($10) featured a pourable chocolate ganache and was made with espresso fudge, whipped cream and toffee crunch. Very rich but still restrained from being an overly sweet bite at the same time. The ganache was a great touch. The winner though may be the caramelized banana bar ($9) made with a praline mousse, cornflake peanut butter crunch and vanilla crema. For fans of peanut butter (guilty!), this was a sublime sweet selection for dessert. Far less a banana dessert than a PB one, the flavors altogether melded into a heavenly bar reminiscent of cheesecake textures.

A tour of the building revealed not only an extensive first floor dining area and massive bar, but a large outdoor dining and bar area was the draw of the second floor. Indoor spaces were also available for private events and the restaurant featured an attractive collection of photography and art. A first floor stage hosted a duet playing classic rock staples implying that live entertainment will also be on the menu – and hopefully brunch-time drag queens.

The interiors were beautifully elegant with slight industrial touches minus the feeling of being overly formal . The vibes were casual and inviting as was the friendly team from the host station to the servers. The spot should find an audience among both the nearby offices and Oak Lawn residents with its snazzy style and its take on American classic foods.

Photos by DV staff.

Culinary Dropout is located at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard. Reservations can be made at CulinaryDropout.com.

–Rich Lopez