Tyler Area Gays presents the 2024 Boo Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6-11 p.m., at the Courtyard Marriot, 7424 S. Broadway in Tyler.

The event will include food, a cash bar, casino games, a silent auction, dancing, music by DJ Sean Jamal, performances by Quoe and, starting at 8 p.m., a costume contest.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Email Info@TylerAreaGays.com for information.

— Tammye Nash